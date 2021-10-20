Pictured is Samarth Mahapatra, 14, of Marietta, who was the first runner-up in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge, presenting his project to the judges during the second day of the competition on Oct. 19.
Pictured is Samarth Mahapatra, 14, of Marietta, who was the first runner-up in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge, at the competition's awards ceremony on Oct. 19.
Pictured is Samarth Mahapatra, 14, of Marietta, who was the first runner-up in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge, during the competition's final presentation on Oct. 19.
Pictured is Samarth Mahapatra, 14, of Marietta, who was the first runner-up in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge, presenting his project to the judges during the second day of the competition on Oct. 19.
3M and Discovery Education have named Samarth Mahapatra, 14, of Marietta as the first runner-up in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the nation’s premier middle school science competition.
Mahapatra, an eighth-grader at Dodgen Middle School at the time of the entry, received the Improving Lives Award, a special recognition award based on online public voting to choose the final project from the challenge that has the greatest potential to make a positive impact on the world.
Inspired by his great aunt who had to give up cooking due to glaucoma-induced blindness, Mahapatra's project, “Accessibility Friendly Guidance System for Optimal Cooking Operations based on Machine Learning,” deployed edge computing and advance vision algorithms to help people with vision impairments cook with ease.
Now in its 14th year, the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge hosted the two-day competition as a virtual event Oct. 18-19.
Each finalist was evaluated through a series of interactive, virtual challenges and the final presentation of their innovation. These 10 young inventors, aged 12 to 14, won the top spots in this year’s challenge through their innovative thinking, scientific acumen and exceptional communication skills.
Over the past few months, each 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalist worked with a 3M scientist who mentored and worked one-on-one with them to transform their idea from concept to physical prototype.
All 10 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists received a variety of prizes from 3M and Discovery Education. Mahapatra received a $1,000 prize and a special destination trip.
