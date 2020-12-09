The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced the selection of Elise “Josie” Campbell of Kennesaw as a 2021 Marshall Scholar, a prestigious designation awarded to no more than 50 U.S. students each year to pursue graduate studies in the United Kingdom.
Campbell, a graduate of Allatoona High School in Acworth, is a senior in music with a minor in Africana studies. She is the first UT student to receive the award since 1983 and only the third since it was launched in 1953.
She intends to use the award to pursue a two-year Master of Music in cello performance at a London conservatory. She has also been invited to intern with the famed Chineke! Foundation to support her music goals, which include performing with professional chamber music groups and leading a nonprofit organization focused on creating more opportunities for musicians and composers who are Black, Indigenous and people of color by providing minority children from underprivileged communities with free music lessons, instruments and mentorship programs, as well as facilitating community performances.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to represent UT next fall as a Marshall Scholar," Campbell said. "I am excited that this opportunity will allow me to be immersed in such a rich musical culture, while simultaneously working to diversify the classical music world."
