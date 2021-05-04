Mercer University senior Iran Hernandez of Kennesaw recently earned a prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Award.
Hernandez received a Fulbright Graduate Study Award to England. She was one of three Mercer seniors to receive a Fulbright Award and bring the institution’s total number of Fulbright recipients to 25 since 2010.
Hernandez is majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in economics. She will pursue a one-year master’s degree in automotive engineering at Coventry University and receive an offer of a placement at iconic British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin.
At Mercer, Hernandez has participated in research with Dr. Stephen Hill, associate dean and associate professor of mechanical engineering, on an evaporation box for desalinizing water. She also participated in a National Sciences Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis.
She is a student leader at Mercer ESPN Broadcasting, study abroad ambassador, club soccer player and former treasurer of the Aces Up Card Club.
Upon returning from England, Hernandez plans to pursue a Ph.D. at Duke University and work in research and development in the automotive industry.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build relations between the people of the U.S. and the people of other countries that are needed to solve global challenges. The program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program, which operates in more than 160 countries worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.