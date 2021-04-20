The Frye Law Group, 170 Anderson Street SE in Marietta, announced they are offering The Frye Law Group Onward Scholarship, which will be awarded to a first-generation college student who may not have a perfect record.
The $1,500 scholarship will help students financially either with tuition or any other education-related expense.
Application instructions are at https://fryelawgroup.com/about-the-firm/frye-law-group-scholarship-contest/. All applications must be submitted by May 3.
