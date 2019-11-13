International Cultural Exchange Services has named Stacey Turnbough as a new local coordinator.
She is excited for the opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them. She feels that having exchange students in local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. She will be working with families and schools in Acworth and in the surrounding area.
Turnbough is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2020.
Exchange students live as a member of the host family—not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and parental guidance to the student.
ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
For more information, contact Stacey Turnbough at Sturnbough@icesusa.org or visit www.iceusa.org.
