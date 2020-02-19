Stephen Litt, a sophomore at Kennesaw Mountain High School Academy of Mathematics, Science and Technology, exhibited his updated, Phase V research, at the Cobb-Paulding Science Fair.
Litt's research made national headlines three years ago when he proved that cancerous tumors could be prevented in planarian worms exposed to the green tea antioxidant, EGCG. Now, he has taken his research a step further.
Last year, Phase IV of the research proved that EGCG causes human breast and cervical cancer cells to cease functioning, while normal breast cells remained unaffected by EGCG. This year, in Phase V, his research delved into the mechanism by which EGCG may be functioning.
Using advanced techniques and instrumentation at Kennesaw State University, he identified the portion of the EGCG molecule that binds to a specific protein. He has now advanced the research to the point of understanding how EGCG may function, which opens up the door to the potential for customized drug design, thusly targeting specific types of cancer and bacterial diseases after protein analysis.
As a result of his research, Litt earned a first-place award, the top High School project award and a coveted spot for the second year in a row as a finalist at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair to be held in Anaheim, California from May 10-15.
The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, a program of Society for Science & the Public, is the world's largest international pre-college science competition.
For more information, visit https://egcg.home.blog.
