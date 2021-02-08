The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania announced the regional winners of the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition, an annual contest for high school teachers and students run by the school’s Wharton Global Youth Program.
Unlike other stock games this competition’s winners are selected on the strength and creativity of their team investment strategies, not on the growth
of their stock portfolios.
Planty Investments from Walton High School was among 10 finalists in Region 3-A of the competition, selected by judges from Philadelphia-based Aberdeen Standard Investments, an asset management firm in Philadelphia. The regional finals will be conducted virtually.
The team from Walton was the only regional finalist to be selected from Georgia, as well as one of only two teams selected from the overall Southeast.
A total of 50 top teams from around the world were selected from 972 final competition reports, which were submitted for judging on Dec. 11. The regional finals results will be posted on the Wharton Global Youth Program website in March 2021. The grand prize winner will be announced on May 7, 2021.
For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.
