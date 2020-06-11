Kahmani Zeon of Marietta recently graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Zeon's senior design collection, the capstone achievement of her time at SCAD, was featured at this year's SCAD Fashion Showcase.
Every year, SCAD’s fashion show is the most highly anticipated debut of its premier senior and graduate student collections as they prepare to launch fashion careers.
This year, due to the coronavirus, SCAD’s School of Fashion pivoted to a virtual runway. Graduating senior and master candidates virtually presented their completed designs to fashion luminaries and industry leaders including Flagpole founder Jamie Barker, AnaOno founder Dana Donofree, celebrity stylist Robert Verdi, Gravitas founder Lisa Sun and designer Jonathan Cohen.
Zeon’s collection, Poglehpa Zwo (pronounced po-gLAY- PA zzWOAH), is a handcrafted homage to African culture and artisanship. The name originates from the Liberian, West African Bassa Tribe, meaning “Thank God,” and each ensemble was named after a symbol, phrase or object from African culture. Through her collection, Zeon hopes to embrace sustainability, while celebrating African excellence.
For more information, visit https://www.kahmanizeon.com.
