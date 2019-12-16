Local child awarded $1,529 for college as winner of statewide sweepstakes
Four-year-old Logan Webster of Marietta was awarded $1,529 as the North Georgia winner of The Path2College Sweepstakes on Monday.
In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college, the state of Georgia’s college savings plan, the Path2College 529 Plan, is awarding eight children across the state with contributions to their college savings.
“After sending our daughter to college in 1996, and watching how college tuition is increasing, I started Logan’s college fund close to his 1st birthday,” said Glenda Stephens, Webster’s grandmother. “After seeing the announcement about the sweepstakes in our local paper, I decided to enter his name.”
“Winning this sweepstakes is another step in securing his future,” said Stephens. “Saving is important to our family because we don’t want him to start his career, whatever it may be, thousands of dollars in debt. Listening and interacting with him and some of the things that he retains at four, we have high hopes that he will excel at school and college.”
Webster was presented with the check at his school at First United Methodist Church in Marietta where he attends PreK.
For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan, visit www.Path2College.com or call 877-424-4377.
