National Beta members from the Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers are celebrating their recent participation in the Georgia Elementary Beta Convention. From left are KhyLee Hudson, Reagan Pettus, Terryn Green, Christian Scott, Deyanna Gladney, Danilo Jones and sponsor Melanie Scott.
They were announced as winners of the following competitions: first in Technology, first in Service Learning Showcase, first in Black & White Photography, second in Performing Arts, fourth in Engineering, fourth in Color Photography and fifth in Marketing & Communications.
“Sewell Mill Library’s Creative Studio was a huge asset in our Technology win,” said Melanie Scott, GLA Beta Club sponsor. "Our elementary, junior and senior divisions all won first place in Technology this year because of this space. We are grateful for the staff and equipment available to our students."
National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various performing arts, academic and STEM-based competitions. This year, State Convention was offered as a hybrid event due to COVID-19 school travel restrictions in some of the Georgia counties.
GLA traveled down from Cobb County to compete onsite at the
Savannah Convention Center. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee during Summer
