The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers, a newly chartered Junior Beta Club in the Cobb County area, recently traveled to Savannah to attend the Georgia Junior Beta Convention.
The Junior Beta Convention is a yearly event that brings over 2,500 fourth through eighth-grade students together from all over Georgia for academic and art competitions.
GLA participated in nine club competitions and 17 individual competitions.
Jeffrey Stephens led the way placing first in Black and White Photography. His brother, Jonathan Stephens, placed third in 4th Grade Science Academic testing. GLA elementary president Blake Swint placed first in 4th Grade Social Studies Academic testing.
In the club competitions, GLA won third place in the Robotics Showcase, fourth place in Marketing & Communications, fourth place in Engineering and fifth place in Technology. These awards give GLA the opportunity to compete at the National Convention in Fort Worth, Texas in June 2020.
“These homeschool educators and students stepped up to the challenge and made this learning experience a win for everyone,” said Melanie Scott, GLA Beta Club sponsor. "I couldn’t be more proud of our club."
For more information, contact Scott at gla.betaclub@gmail.com.
