The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers, chartered in Cobb County, is celebrating national recognition for their participation in the National Beta Convention.
The National Beta Convention was to be held in Fort Worth, Texas in June 2020, but was hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This annual convention brings thousands of Beta Club students from all over the nation to compete in academics, technology, engineering and art competitions.
After qualifying for nationals at the Georgia convention during the school year, GLA submitted their entries online to compete with Beta Clubs from all over the country. National Beta headquarters in South Carolina announced the awards via Vimeo.
GLA placed second in the country for Service Snapshot in both Junior and Senior Divisions. GLA’s Junior division placed fifth in the country for Marketing & Communications, sixth in the country for Technology and eighth in the country for Engineering. Two of GLA’s members also participated in academic testing and placed second in 4th grade Social Studies and sixth in 4th grade science.
National Student Leadership was also selected during the convention. After a challenging interview process, Jasmine Pettus of Marietta was selected as one of the three National Leadership Representatives. She will serve in this role for the upcoming school year. Pettus was inducted virtually via Vimeo.
For more information, contact Melanie Scott at gla.betaclub@gmail.com.
