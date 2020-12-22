Appalachian State University senior Lauren Moody of Marietta has been recognized for outstanding leadership and service.
She is the recipient of a 2020 Community Impact Student Award from North Carolina Campus Compact, a statewide network of colleges and universities committed to community engagement.
One student leader at each of the network’s member schools was honored with the award, which recognizes students with a deep commitment to community involvement and the ability to inspire their peers. NC Campus Compact honored the recipients during a virtual awards ceremony in November.
Moody, who is among 19 North Carolina students named an award winner for 2020, is pursuing an individual designed interdisciplinary studies major with a concentration in community development. She has been deeply involved with the Appalachian and the Community Together office during her time at Appalachian State.
Macki Snyder, ACT assistant director for leadership and outreach, nominated Moody for the award.
Moody has served on the planning committees for App State’s Dance Marathon and MLK Challenge, as well as for voter engagement events. She has also served as a service adviser and mentor for the Western Youth Network, a nonprofit offering after-school services for at-risk youth in the Boone area.
Having served on the Dance Marathon planning committee for three years, she has contributed to and led fundraising efforts totaling more than $147,460 for two partners in the local community. As a member of the 2019–20 ACT leadership team, Moody also led approximately 35 of her peers in planning and executing team meetings and team development.
After graduating from App State, she hopes to work in the nonprofit sector. She has also applied for a Fulbright to teach English in Malaysia in the 2021–22 academic year.
