Shannan Moore of Acworth will have her White Coat Ceremony on Aug. 7 for the inaugural first class for Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Pasadena, California.
Moore, daughter of Theron and Annette Moore, is a 2015 North Cob High School Magnet Program graduate. She graduated cum laude in 2019 from Cornell University, majoring in Biology in Society (Pre-Med).
