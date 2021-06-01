Oliver Crowson, an 8th grade student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Marietta, was named by the Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight as an International runner-up in the 2020-2021 essay contest for the 8th grade competition.
On May 25, at the school's Honors Night and graduation exercise, Crowson received his award plaque and gift certificate from Knights of Columbus.
The subject of his entry was "Trusting in God in Difficult Times." Crowson won the contest at the local, district and state levels prior to the KofC-International award.
His winning entry marks the eighth year in a row that an 8th grade winner in the Georgia Knights of Columbus State essay contest has been a student attending St. Joseph Catholic School in Marietta and sponsored by the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Council 4599, Marietta.
