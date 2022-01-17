Another Little Free Library is available to Cobb students.
The Little Free Library at Argyle Elementary School welcomed its first visitor soon after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Argyle’s library was the 19th library to open as part of the Cobb Collaborative initiative.
In partnership with Cobb Schools, the Cobb Collaborative is leading an initiative to increase access to books in Cobb through Little Free Lending Libraries. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to putting books in the hands of children and adults in communities around the world with a vision to have “a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader.”
The book-sharing boxes remove barriers to book access by being available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, with free accessibility. LFLs operate under the “Take One, Leave One” theory, which encourages readers to take a book and leave one for others when there is an ability to do so.
Cobb Collaborative also serves as the local contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign. Research from the campaign demonstrates that the development and use of language skills from childhood through adolescence can dramatically and positively impact an individual’s quality of life and life outcomes.
Cobb’s International Welcome Center is among the other locations around the District that are home to a Little Free Library.
