The Mableton Improvement Coalition's Education Committee recently coordinated the presentation and delivery of laptops to students at Lindley Middle School to help bridge the "Digital Divide" in the schools.
State Farm Insurance, led by agents Veronica Adadevoh and Natalie Reid, donated the laptops to new principal Elayna Wilson and eight students on June 20.
The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-profit community group working to promote activities, enhance communication and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit.
For more information, visit www.mableton.org.
