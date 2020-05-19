The Georgia Library Media Association recently awarded Ingrid Hanson, library media specialist at Lindley 6th Grade Academy, with the Mable Wyche Underwood Grant for her enrichment book club.
The grant allows building-level library media specialists who are members in good standing of GLMA to develop, design, implement or continue an ongoing program that promotes the use of the library media center in the instructional program.
Hanson will receive $880 for books and audiobooks to add to her enrichment book club, which targets students with the potential for reading growth and provides a positive, supportive, book club environment for them to read and discuss books weekly.
