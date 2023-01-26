When Dr. Luis Torres was working toward his undergraduate degree in his native Puerto Rico, he would have never guessed that a dinner invite would change his path in life.
“A Life U recruiter invited me to dinner in PR, I went, and then soon after I attended LIFE Leadership Weekend,” said Dr. Torres. “From there, I decided I wanted to study Chiropractic.”
Dr. Torres found himself in Marietta on the pathway to becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic. After years of hard work and dedication, he graduated in March 2021. Soon after graduation, he got the opportunity from his alma mater to head the newest branch of LIFE Chiropractic Centers in San Juan.
“My plan was always that, when I graduated, I would come back to PR, but at the time, my plan was to stay in the U.S. for at least two or three years to gain more experience and work as an associate, but this opportunity came, so I took it, and we are here now,” said Dr. Torres.
The clinic officially opened in the winter of 2022, but a grand opening ceremony was held in October where many from Life U’s executive leadership team and Board of Trustees attended and hosted a one-day continuing education event and ribbon cutting. Life U President Dr. Rob Scott, Vice President of University Advancement & Enrollment Dr. Gilles LaMarche, Board of Trustee member and Puerto Rico native Dr. Eddy Diaz and Vice President of Global Initiative Dr. John Downes were just a few of the special speakers and attendees at the grand opening.
“This clinic is LIFE Chiropractic Centers – Puerto Rico,” said Dr. Torres. “We take patients, as any other clinic, but also, we treat the patients of PR and also serve as a recruitment and admissions center to get the word out about Life U to people who are interested in studying Chiropractic in Marietta. We then help them in the process of going into the program.”
According to Dr. Torres, plans for the clinic’s future include continuing to care for patients in the community and increase patient volume, but also serving as a hub where other Life U alumni in Puerto Rico can gather for continuing education, meet and greets and simply to recharge their passion for the profession with their colleagues to serve a population that is growing more aware of the benefits of chiropractic care.
“I would say that right now there is more consciousness about what Chiropractic is in PR than ever, so I would say there is a big chiropractic belief here for the people. They know what we do,” said Dr. Torres.
