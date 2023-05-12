The editors of Urban Studies announced that Dr. Stephanie Wakefield, Program Coordinator & Assistant Professor for Human Ecology at Life University, is the winner of the Urban Studies Best Article 2022 for her article, “Critical urban theory in the Anthropocene."
Urban Studies is an international, peer-reviewed journal for urban scholarship, highlighting the tireless work of hands-on academics like Dr. Wakefield.
Dr. Wakefield also holds the title of Research Chair within Life U’s College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies and has taught at the university for almost three years. She has made a name for herself as a dedicated researcher and a pioneer championing Life U’s new B.A. in Human Ecology, a dynamic and unique degree path that challenges students to examine how human action affects the environment. She finds her true passion within the students she teaches and believes that the most important aspect of the Human Ecology program is the focus on regenerating human and ecological life in and for the age of the Anthropocene.
“My most notable experience at Life U has been meeting and working with the wonderful students who’ve come to the Human Ecology program. I’ve loved seeing them grow and flourish in the program and discover their individual strengths and dreams,” Dr. Wakefield shared.
