Dr. Michael Karlin, Life University assistant professor of Psychology and associate director of the Center for Compassion, Integrity and Secular Ethics, will be a featured speaker at the International Education and Skill Summit.
The conference, running Jan. 27-30, is free and open to the public, although participants must register on the TIESS website at https://www.tiess.online/.
Dr. Karlin will be part of a panel discussing the intersection of social emotional learning and technology, an issue that has grown in importance during the COVID-19 global health crisis. He will be joined by Mercedes Mayol Lassalle of the University of Buenos Aires, whose work focuses on early childhood and maternal education programs in the context of poverty, and Tagwa Musa, an associate professor in the Department of Petroleum Engineering at Sudan University of Science and Technology.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
