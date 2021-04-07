A research team from Life University’s Dr. Sid E. Williams Center for Chiropractic Research recently won an award sponsored by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners at the recent Association of Chiropractic Colleges 27th Educational and Research Agenda Conference, “Innovation in the Age of Distance Learning.”
One of ten Best in Conference awards was presented to the team of Drs. Brent Russell, Ron Hosek and Ed Owens, as well as LIFE Doctor of Chiropractic student Mackenzie Keller and Dr. Shari Wynd from Texas Chiropractic College, for their presentation on the topic of Angular kinematics of supine cervical spine adjustment: phase 2.
One of LIFE’s former Research Track students, Dr. Anna-Marie Schmidt-Ziegler, was also honored for her work in the Palmer College of Chiropractic Center. The title of her study was Chiropractic Research Description of chiropractic treatment in a pragmatic clinical trial conducted in Department of Defense military treatment facilities: a secondary analysis of ICD and CPT codes.
Five additional presentation teams from the LIFE community also were honored to present at ACC-RAC, which included the following:
Platform presentations
- Sullivan, S.; Drake, E.; Neff, S.; Champagne, M.; Seckington, A. on "A Survey of the Effects of the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic on Chiropractic Practice in the State of Georgia."
- Russell, B.; Keller, M.; Hosek, R.; Wynd, S., Owens, E. on "Angular kinematics of supine cervical spine adjustment: phase 2."
- Owens, E.; Salman, M.; Hosek, R.; Russell, B. on "Spinal posterior-to-anterior stiffness measurements can be affected by padding on the support table."
Poster Presentations
- Sullivan, S.; Russell, B.; Hosek, R.; Owens, E.; Seckington, A.; Drake, E. on "A model for chiropractic research designed to move the healthcare dialogue toward a development-of-health model."
- Owens, E.; Russell, B.; Hosek, R.; Sullivan, S. on "Development and testing of a lumbar spine palpation training device."
- Knutson, L.; Langengger, F.; Coleman, J.; Sullivan, S.; Herbert, M. on "A Retrospective Review of Patient Optogait Results and Comparison to Side of Patient Pelvic Compensation."
