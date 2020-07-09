The Life University Center for Compassion, Integrity and Secular Ethics has been invited to participate in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development Group of Governments and other Relevant Stakeholders for social-emotional and digital learning.
Recognizing LIFE's CCISE as a leader in SEL, UNESCO MGIEP's inaugural director Dr. Anantha Kumar Duraiappah encouraged CCISE to join the group.
The launch of the collective ties in with the release of UNESCO MGIEP's report "Rethinking Learning: A review of Social and Emotional Learning for Education Systems," which seeks to inform and impress upon United Nations Member States the urgent need to mainstream social and emotional learning in education systems. The joint launch is scheduled for July 18, which is recognized as Nelson Mandela Day.
CCISE's relationship with UNESCO MGIEP includes its presentation of Compassionate Integrity Training at the first-ever World Youth Conference on Kindness in August 2019. CIT is a multi-part training program that cultivates basic human values as skills for the purpose of increasing individual, social and environmental flourishing.
Life University president Dr. Rob Scott pointed to the leadership of CCISE's associate director Dr. Michael Karlin as key to the program's success.
LIFE's CCISE is currently developing a completely digital, self-directed learning format of its CIT program for this collaboration set to debut for learners later this summer.
For more information, visit Compassion.LIFE.edu or LIFE.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.