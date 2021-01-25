Life University announced that its Bachelor of Science in Biology degree, offered both on campus and through the College of Online Education, has been named one of the "15 Best Online Bachelor's in Biology for 2021."
LIFE is ranked No. 11 on the list, which was released Jan. 21 by Bachelors Degree Center.
Founded in 1974, Life University is a health sciences institution most known for its Doctor of Chiropractic program, the largest single-campus chiropractic program in the world. Undergraduates can pursue 14 undergraduate degrees as well as a pre-chiropractic, degree-seeking pathway. Three graduate degrees are available, encompassing areas of sport health science, clinical nutrition and positive psychology.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
