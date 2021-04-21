Life University is hosting the 2021 edition of its LIFE Vision seminar now through Saturday.
For the first time, the four-day event will be fully virtual, allowing Doctors of Chiropractic, chiropractic assistants and students around the world to attend the educational sessions.
The theme for LIFE Vision 2021, "Envision Success," encourages people to begin "looking at life through a new lens" in order to enhance and grow the Chiropractic profession through innovation, integrity and compassion. LIFE Vice President of University Advancement & Enrollment Dr. Gilles LaMarche will delivered an opening message on Wednesday and University President Dr. Rob Scott will be the closing speaker on Saturday.
Two of the 15 speakers include Dr. Stephanie Sullivan, director of the Life University Dr. Sid E. Williams Center for Chiropractic Research, and Dr. Jason Deitch, a LIFE alumnus, author, social media strategist and the founder of The Smart Chiropractor. In addition to the approximately three hours of content which will be available each day, live question and answer sessions will take place Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit LIFEVisionSeminars.com.
