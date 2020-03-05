Life University will host prospective undergraduate and graduate students and their guests on Friday and Saturday for Eagle Madness Preview Day.
The event gives students, parents, teachers and counselors an opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes view of LIFE's academic and campus life. Close to 100 guests are expected for the weekend, according to Khrystal Stanley, LIFE's director of Enrollment Events & Tours.
Eagle Madness begins Friday evening with a Mix & Mingle event for prospective students, enrollment staff and Life University student ambassadors. On Saturday, students will meet with faculty, staff and deans, as well as tour LIFE's 110-acre, nature-centric campus.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu/Admissions-Pages/Visit-LIFE.
