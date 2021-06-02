Life University will hold a series of events during the month of June to celebrate National LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Pride Week will be celebrated on campus from June 7-11, with informational tables about campus resources set up in the College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies.
On June 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Life University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will hold the next event it its yearlong "With Liberty and Justice for All" symposium series. “With Liberty and Justice for All: Out and Proud” will focus on advances in equity and inclusion made by people who represent gender and sexual diversity in U.S. culture. The conversation is open to the public and will take place on Zoom.
The discussion about the constitutional, legal and social history of the movement for LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion will be led by Life University's Title IX coordinator Leigh Parker and assistant professor of Psychology Dr. Mitch Ferguson. The panel will include Samantha Clark, Women’s Soccer head coach; Rebekka Logan-Drayton, executive office administrative support; Dr. Cynthia Boyd, director of Special Projects; Dr. Adaris Mas Rivera, assistant professor in the CGUS Division of Natural Sciences; and Dr. Jennifer Valtos, CCISE director of Training.
Two events for the LIFE community will take place on June 9. From 2 to 3 p.m., the Student Success Center will hold a virtual forum called "Finding Me: Self-Exploration & Self-Acceptance." That evening, the LIFE Campus Activities Board will host "Desserts, Divas & Drag" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Socrates Café. On June 10, Student LIFEforce will host a Spread the Love ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lyceum Park.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
