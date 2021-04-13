In advance of Earth Day on April 22, Life University is holding a series of community service events on its 110-acre campus in Marietta.
The events will promote environmental stewardship and demonstrate the university's guiding principle, Lasting Purpose: "To live an inner-directed life, to give, to do, to love, to serve, out of your own abundance."
LIFE's Human Ecology degree program is sponsoring the projects in conjunction with the Cobb County watershed stewardship program. Human Ecology professor Dr. Stephanie Wakefield said the events on April 16, April 23 and April 30 will focus on Rottenwood Creek, a tributary of the Chattahoochee River that runs through LIFE's campus.
The public is invited to take part in all three events. Volunteers will gather at 10 a.m. at the 19th Century Village, located near the LIFE Center for Athletics and Sport Health Science, 1266 Barclay Circle in Marietta.
On April 16, members of the LIFE community will work to remove privet, an invasive plant species that grows along the creek and on nearby walking and hiking trails.
The April 23 project is a garbage pickup along the creek and trails, and on April 30, participants will learn how to monitor the creek's water quality as part of Cobb County's "Adopt a Stream" water education program.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
