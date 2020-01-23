Life University will host hundreds of prospective students, alumni, chiropractors and others this weekend for a series of special events.
LIFE is home to the world's largest single-campus Doctor of Chiropractic program. LIFE also offers 15 undergraduate degrees, as well as a pre-chiropractic track and three graduate degrees in the fields of sport health science, clinical nutrition and positive psychology.
The LIFE Leadership Weekend gives individuals considering a future in chiropractic an introduction to the profession and the educational experience they would receive at LIFE.
Now through Saturday, more than 150 prospective students and their guests will interact with faculty, students and alumni, explore the university's campus in Marietta and participate in outdoor learning activities.
Members of the LIFEforce network will attend LIFEforce Weekend. LIFEforce is a network of chiropractors dedicated to expanding worldwide access to chiropractic care and to attracting students to Life University. Over the course of the weekend, students and their families have several opportunities to ask practicing doctors any questions they have about the profession.
Also this weekend, about 200 chiropractors, chiropractic assistants, educators and students will attend the LIFE Vision RAW conference. Speakers include some of the most prominent leaders in the chiropractic profession.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
