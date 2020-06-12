In the healthcare profession it has been an “all hands on deck” response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the chiropractic profession.
Life University is working to expand the understanding of COVID-19 and chiropractic care through working with different research institutions and organizations to conduct a series of COVID-19 clinical studies. These studies are designed to evaluate the process and protocols for assessing changes in a patient’s nervous system function, viral symptoms and disease progression following two weeks of chiropractic care.
For those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently showing mild symptoms of the virus, participation in the study may be an option. The study is specifically for individuals who are 45 to 75 years old who have at least one risk factor for increased disease progression. This could include such conditions as cardiovascular disease, lung disease or diabetes. The chiropractic care being provided is gentle and low force.
To learn more and see if one qualifies for the studies, call 770-426-2639. Those interested must act soon.
This study has been approved by the Life University Institutional Review Board and participants could earn up to $150 for participation in one of the research studies. This clinical study will take place at on off-campus location.
