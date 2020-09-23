Life University announced that it has taken over direct management of its on-campus residence halls, assuming control from a third-party property management company.
The Division of Housing and Residence Life at Life University seeks to create a safe environment where residents feel at home in a community of students and are able to build a solid foundation for academics. By living in the residential areas, LIFE hopes this experience will allow residents to build a stronger community among peers, find opportunities to be campus and community leaders, and accomplish their personal and professional goals while at the university.
The Commons at Life University is designed for first-year students. It is designed with LIFE's newest, and youngest, students in mind. Encouraging community integration and social collaboration, The Commons is a physical example of a living, learning community. The four-story building has a 360-resident capacity and is also home to the Lyceum Dining Hall.
Designated for upper-division students, the LIFE Village Retreat offers fully furnished studios and two-bedroom apartments, which are conveniently equipped with full kitchens and a variety of other amenities. LVR offers upper-division students an independent style of living while maintaining the campus atmosphere. Located on the northeast section of campus overlooking the Lyceum Park, LIFE Village Retreat is the first stick-built college dormitory to achieve gold-level certification from LEED and the U.S. Green Building Council.
