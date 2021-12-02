Intelligent.com has recognized two of Life University’s online programs as Top Ranked Online Programs for 2022.
The company collaborates with higher education experts, analyzes data and aims to provide meaningful information to students who are seeking to begin their college journey by ranking colleges and programs across the country.
Life U’s Online Master’s in Psychology program has been ranked No. 3 for Best Online Master’s in Psychology programs and has been awarded the title of Best for International Students. The company evaluated 292 education programs at 144 universities and colleges and considered fully online and regionally accredited Master’s in Psychology programs for this category. Life U’s Online Master’s in Psychology program scored a 98.9 Intelligent Score on a scale of 0 to 100.
Life U’s Online Bachelor’s in Biology program ranked No. 6 for Best Online Bachelor’s in Biology Programs, and the program has been awarded the title of Best Value. The company evaluated 45 educational programs across 44 universities and colleges, spending 59 hours of research for the ranking and article. This honor comes just a month after the program was ranked fourth on the 2021 list and named in the top 10 for the second year in a row through BestColleges.com.
