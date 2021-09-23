Life University is undertaking significant repairs to its Lupo Family Field after historic flooding caused extensive damage earlier this month.
Insurance coverage will pay for the reconstruction, which the university hopes to complete in the spring of 2022.
A storm on Sept. 7-8 included torrential downpours which dropped nearly four inches of rain in the Marietta area, causing flash floods that sent water pouring through streets, homes and vehicles. Rottenwood Creek, a tributary of the Chattahoochee River which runs through the Life campus, was among the local streams that overflowed their banks.
The Cobb County Emergency Management Agency has received hundreds of damage reports from residents in the weeks since the storm.
Lupo Family Field is the home to Life's soccer, club rugby and lacrosse. The field has played host to numerous USA Rugby Playoff and Championship games and serves as a venue for numerous sports organizations in the Marietta community.
While construction is underway, athletic events previously scheduled to take place at Lupo Family Field will be held at alternate locations. Details will be publicized on the LIFERunningEagles.com website as they become available. Life is grateful to other universities and organizations who have offered their facilities for use during this time.
A member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Mid-South Conference, the Life University Athletic Department fields 23 teams in 11 women's sports, 11 men's sports and one coed sport, in addition to club and intramural athletic programs. Life's Running Eagles have earned both team and individual National Championships as well as MSC Championships, All American, All Conference and academic honors.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
