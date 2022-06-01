Life University’s Charlie Farmer, a faculty member in the College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies, has been named Life U’s recipient of the 2022 Vulcan Materials Company’s Teaching Excellence Award.
Established in 1991, the annual Vulcan Teaching Excellence Awards honor an outstanding professor selected by member campuses of the Georgia Independent College Association.
The award recognizes an exceptional faculty member who demonstrates strong academic skills in the classroom and provides leadership and support in other areas of campus life. The recipient is a faculty member who assists the institution in nurturing an academic climate that fosters learning and leadership to enhance the campus community.
Dr. Alan Wells, Assistant Dean of the Liberal Studies/Social Science Divisions, relayed that Farmer leads the efforts of the CGUS Learning Lab housed within the Division of Liberal Studies. In his teaching, Farmer has demonstrated an ability to both challenge and nurture his students to get the most out of them academically. He is constantly updating his reading lists, assignments and classroom learning experiences to better meet the needs and interests of his students. His courses are generally among the first to fill and his high SRI scores reflect the appreciation that students have for his teaching.
Farmer also leads the efforts of the CGUS Learning/Writing Lab, and he has made a significant impact on the writing skills of those with whom he has worked. In this capacity, he has partnered with several faculty across multiple disciplines within CGUS to provide direct in-class and out-of-class support to their students. He also provides direct tutoring to students via regular lab hours, offers a workshop series each quarter covering a variety of writing topics, and he developed and manages the Learning Lab Blackboard page that helps facilitate the submission and evaluation of student written work.
