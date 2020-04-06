Life University's Dr. Charmaine Herman, Clinical Sciences faculty member in the Doctor of Chiropractic Program, has been named the recipient of the 2020 Vulcan Materials Company's Teaching Excellence Award.
Established in 1991, the Vulcan Teaching Excellence Awards annually honors an outstanding professor on selected member campuses of the Georgia Independent College Association. The award recognizes an outstanding faculty member who demonstrates strong academic skills in the classroom and provides leadership and support in other areas of campus life.
The recipient is a faculty member who assists the institution in nurturing an academic climate that fosters learning and provides leadership to enhance the campus community.
Dr. Herman is dedicated to providing quality instruction, assessment and mentorship to students at Life University. She maintains a private practice through which she mentors D.C. students and displays many letters of gratitude from students who had worked with her in her chiropractic practice to complete their research papers.
This scholarly mentoring has also led to some of those students presenting posters and research. Dr. Herman further invests her time in mentoring students through her work with clubs on campus. She is the club advisor for the Blair Upper Cervical Technique Club, as well as the co-advisor for the Student American Black Chiropractic Association.
She has also been involved in research and presentations related to chiropractic care for both pediatric and adults related to the Blair Technique. Case Studies include Chiropractic Management of an Infant with Paroxysmal Tonic Upgaze Syndrome; Congenital Torticollis & Upper Cervical Subluxation Following Birth Trauma; Resolution of Low Back Pain in an 8-year-old following Blair Upper Cervical Chiropractic Care; and Resolution of Cervicalgia Following Blair Upper Cervical Technique.
She was named a 2018 Top Chiropractor by Atlanta Magazine. She has hosted a Women's empowerment brunch as part of a collaboration between the Student American Black Chiropractic Association & The League of Chiropractic Women. She is a member of the Blair Upper Cervical Chiropractic Society, the Christian Chiropractors Association and the ICA Council on Upper Cervical Care and she established the North Georgia Black Healthcare Professionals Network.
