Recently, Life University announced a new partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
This partnership will create a pathway to an accredited chiropractic college for IUP students seeking to become chiropractors and advance vitalistic health care. According to the agreement, the IUP students will need to complete 90 semester/135 quarter credits at IUP and be admitted into Life U’s Doctor of Chiropractic program to complete their basic sciences, first-year D.C. curriculum. Upon successful completion of the first-year D.C. curriculum, the IUP student will satisfy the requirements to receive a baccalaureate degree from IUP.
“This new partnership will help IUP place students seamlessly into our chiropractic program,” said Life University Associate Dean Dr. Michael Smith. “Additionally, this will allow students to save money on living expenses and lets them start working in practice sooner.”
This partnership was brought to Life University from a member of their LIFEforce Tribe, Dr. Matthew Sleppy. LIFEforce is a thriving group of individuals committed to spreading principled chiropractic to the world, which includes educational opportunities with other schools, career fairs and more. With this LIFEforce Tribe Member’s connection to IUP, Life University was able to work collaboratively to bring this articulation agreement to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.