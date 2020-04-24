Life University is offering Virtual Tour Webinars for prospective students interested in the University's Doctor of Chiropractic, Graduate and Undergraduate programs.
Prospective students will have the option to attend a webinar based on those program classifications.
These Virtual Tour Webinars will allow attendees to hear about different major offerings at the university; hear from current students at LIFE; meet other prospective LIFE students; virtually explore the campus; hear about admission requirements; ask questions and get answers from enrollment specialists and students; and apply to the university for free.
Upcoming virtual tour webinars are:
- April 27, May 4 and May 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for Doctor of Chiropractic students.
- May 1, May 8 and May 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Undergraduate students.
- April 30, May 7 and May 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. for Graduate students.
Prospective students can sign up for LIFE's Virtual Tour Webinars by emailing Events@LIFE.edu up until the day before the webinar is held.
