Life University Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Kevin Fogarty and president Dr. Rob Scott were both recently honored by the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards with two FCLB Individual Awards.
Dr. Fogarty was awarded the 2021 Arvidson Award for Meritorious Service, and Dr. Scott was honored with the 2020 Janse Award, which comes with the opportunity to speak during the Joseph Janse Lecture Series delivered to chiropractic licensing regulators and the profession at large.
The George Arvidson Award for Meritorious Service to Chiropractic received by Dr. Fogarty is FCLB’s highest individual honor. Named for FCLB past president Dr. George Arvidson of Minnesota, it recognizes integrity, service, sacrifice, vision and commitment in the arena of chiropractic licensure.
FCLB established the Joseph Janse Lecture Series in 1990 to honor Dr. Joseph Janse’s legendary oratory talents and lifelong insistence that those who are committed to Chiropractic must unceasingly challenge the status quo. Speakers for the Janse Lecture series are chosen by a committee of the FCLB board based on their oratory skills, ability to envision future possibilities and to encourage the audience of regulators to consider new points of view and new perspectives in their approaches to public protection. Because the 2020 series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Scott will deliver his lecture this summer.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
