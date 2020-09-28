On Sept. 22, Life University's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the University Advancement Department hosted the John Robert Lewis Scholarship for Social Justice and Leadership Luncheon.
John-Miles Lewis, the son of the late John Robert Lewis, was the guest of honor. The luncheon marked the announcement of LIFE's $100,000 endowment for this new scholarship that will be awarded annually as a cash and tuition award of $10,000.
In June, LIFE announced the launch of ODEI to its campus. ODEI strives to make LIFE a leading institution for inclusive excellence where people of all identities, perspectives and experiences find a welcoming environment where multiplicity, parity and inclusiveness are unwavering values.
Luncheon guests included Cobb County chairman Mike Boyce; Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin; Cobb County District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell; Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Lisa Cupid; Cobb Chamber president and CEO Sharon Mason; Cobb Chamber chairman John Loud; Imara Canady, National Director of Community Engagement, The M.L.King Center; and Rev. T. Renee Crutcher, social justice activist and vocalist.
For more information on the scholarship, visit LIFE.edu/about-pages/Office-of-Diversity-Equity-Inclusion/John-R-Lewis-scholarship.
