Each year at the American Black Chiropractic Association national convention, local SABCA chapters are chosen to host the annual regional conventions.
In June 2021, the Life University’s SABCA chapter was chosen to host the Eastern Regional Conference for February 2022, which took place this last weekend on the Life U campus. The purpose of these regional conferences is to exchange knowledge, encourage fellowship and prepare future chiropractic leaders.
This year’s conference theme was Shades of C.U.L.T.U.R.E (Cultivating Uniformity by Living Through Unique Racial Experiences).
More than 40 students from Kaiser University College of Chiropractic Medicine, Sherman College of Chiropractic and Life University, along with five Doctors of Chiropractic gathered for a weekend of presentations, technique seminars and food. The conference was sponsored by donations from NCMIC, ABCA and ICA.
The Meet and Greet on Feb. 25 included a welcome address from Provost and Senior Vice President Dr. Tim Gross and inspirational keynote presentation by Life U alumnus Dr. Jamal Fruster. Life U President Dr. Rob Scott provided closing remarks.
On Feb. 26, participants were treated to breakfast in the President’s Dining Hall before hearing a plethora of speakers. SABCA club advisor Andre Clanton provided a welcome address and Sherman College of Chiropractic faculty Dr. Charles Kenya was the keynote speaker. An informative session followed on business planning, chiropractic business management and utilizing social media in practice, featuring Life U faculty Ronald Ware, Dr. Deborah Little and Marie Powell.
At lunch, the regional meeting was conducted by ABCA president Dr. Michaela Edwards. Participants were then treated to technique seminars featuring diversified full spine with Dr. Sherterica Hall, assisted by Drs. Lamardra Lee and Eric Clark, as well as pediatric technique with Drs. Ramneek and Stephanie Bhogal. The last conference event was the "Fresh-Out Panel Discussion” with a panel of new and soon-to-be graduates from Life U’s College of Chiropractic, including Dr. Amber Jackson, Dr. Jamal Fruster, Dr. Sherterica Hall, Dr. Brian Harper and Legend Bourne.
The conference ended with closing remarks by SABCA Executive Board members Amondre Smith, Branden Parker, Sara Mechanic, Dejanai Lowe-Hilliard, Anisa Biggs and Bernadette Webb.
That evening was the 15th Annual Black History Month Gala, an annual tradition at Life U hosted by the SABCA Life U chapter and sponsored by the Diversity Committee, University Advancement & Alumni Relations, GCA and ICA.
More than 115 students, alumni, faculty and administrators gathered in Socrates Café to celebrate the contributions of black Americans. Dr. Scott gave opening remarks of Life U’s commitment to increasing the number of black Doctors of Chiropractic. The evening included an Italian dinner; entertainment by the Voices of Life choir; spoken word by Telesa Hart; a dance selection by Girl’s Inc of Greater Atlanta; and two selections from harpist Lyrika Holmes.
Keynote speaker and Life U alumnus Dr. Johnny Brown inspired the audience. Then, a special award was presented to minority recruiter Mackel Harris for his more than 30 years of dedication to recruiting black students and increasing the number of black Doctors of Chiropractic. Dr. Jerry Hardee, former Life U Dean of the College of Undergraduates Studies and President of Sherman College of Chiropractic was also in attendance.
The opportunity to give homage to the black leaders of Chiropractic was displayed in a PowerPoint presentation by Life U faculty member and SABCA Advisor Dr. Charmaine Herman.
For more information, visit life.edu.
For more information about Life U’s SABCA chapter, visit Engage.life.edu/organization/student-american-black-chiropractic-association.
