Life University held the quarterly Master of Science in Positive Psychology Residency from Nov. 6-7 via Zoom.
Drs. Peggy Samples, Mickey Parsons and Richard Shook presented.
The featured presenter was Benjamin Schoendorff from Montreal, Canada, who presented for three hours on Friday morning. Schoendorff is one of the pioneers of ACT in the French-speaking world. The founder of the Contextual Psychology Institute, he has been a member of the Order of Psychologists of Quebec since January 2012. He is an ACBS peer-reviewed international ACT trainer and a certified FAP trainer. The author of several books and books on Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), he has been instrumental in spreading the simple and intuitive model of the ACT matrix.
He developed the six-step approach to the ACT matrix that is widely used at the CPC and elsewhere and which helps people reconnect to their deepest yearnings and getting their lives back in action. Schoendorff also focuses on training psychological flexibility.
LIFE offers a master's degree program in Positive Psychology with two tracks - General Positive Psychology and Coaching Psychology. The MSPP is a fully accredited, one-of-a-kind online degree program. The MSPP is also a fully online degree within LIFE's College of Online Education.
The master's degree in Positive Psychology at LIFE investigates strengths-based research that enable individuals and communities to thrive. It is focused on the study of flourishing and positive human functioning, in particular key areas such as meaning in life and cultivating what is best within themselves like gratitude, compassion and forgiveness.
For more information, visit www.LIFE.edu/academic-pages/college-of-graduate-and-undergraduate-studies/positive-psychology-ms/.
