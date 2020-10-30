Life University will host prospective undergraduate and graduate students and their guests on Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Lyceum Dining Hall for Eagle Madness Preview Day.
The event gives students, parents, teachers and counselors an opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes view of LIFE's academic and campus life. Close to 100 guests are expected for the weekend, according to Khrystal Stanley, LIFE's director of Enrollment Events & Tours.
On Nov. 7, prospective students will meet with faculty, staff and deans, as well Enrollment staff and Student Ambassadors. They will also get a chance to tour LIFE's 110-acre, nature-centric campus to better familiarize themselves with their potential home away from home.
Life University is a health sciences institution most known for its Doctor of Chiropractic program, the largest single-campus chiropractic program in the world. Undergraduates can pursue 15 undergraduate degrees, as well as a pre-chiropractic, degree-seeking pathway. Three graduate degrees are available, encompassing areas of sport health science, clinical nutrition and positive psychology. Some degree programs are offered to distance learners through the College of Online Education.
LIFE's campus in Marietta is home to more than 2,700 undergraduate, graduate and professional students who come from all 50 states and more than 45 countries.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu/Admissions-Pages/Visit-LIFE.
