Today's Conversations on Leadership, a thought-leadership vehicle of Life University, released a conversation involving Heidi Haavik, D.C, Ph.D., director of Research, Centre for Chiropractic Research at the New Zealand Chiropractic College; Dan Murphy, D.C., DABCO, a faculty member at Life Chiropractic College West; and James Chestnut, B.Ed., M.S., D.C., founder and president of The Wellness Practice, which outlines their thoughts on chiropractic care in the era of the COVID-19 health pandemic.
The conversation, moderated by Gerard W. Clum, D.C., director of The Octagon at Life University, seeks to bring greater clarity to the expectations of the practicing chiropractor during this public health emergency from three internationally renowned chiropractors, with each offering their respective expertise in research and clinical practice to the conversation.
The discussion, provided as a service to the profession by Life University, explores the information available on the potential relationship between chiropractic care and immune-competency with candid input on where we have evidence and the type of evidence present.
These presentations can be viewed in a full-length video format with all three chiropractors' discussions and Dr. Clum's commentary, as well as in a three-part, video format with the discussions from each chiropractor. Audio-only versions are also available. All forms of the presentation can be found at Living.LIFE.edu/Conversations-with-Chiropractors-on-COVID-19.
These presentations are designed to be shared widely within the profession.
