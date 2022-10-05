Life University hosted chiropractic alumni and friends on its campus for the LIFE Vision Extravaganza from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.
More than 1,600 attendees registered for the event that consisted of 80 different continuing education sessions and Vendor Hall that hosted 54 exhibitioners. Attendees participated in social events that included Thirsty Thursday, Tours of Life U’s PAT and Virtual Anatomy labs, Casino Night, the President’s Circle Annual Luncheon, the Lasting Purpose Luncheon, 4th annual Black Alumni Reception and a Saturday evening Athletic Festival.
During the event, Life U held its annual Lasting Legacy Awards where it recognized individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their communities, the chiropractic profession and Life U.
- Lasting Purpose – To Give went to Camilla Franson, D.C. (Life U ’96) and Stephen Franson, D.C. (Life U ’96). The award honors the individuals who have demonstrated a notable increase in giving or an expansion of their giving to Life U, supporting Lasting Purpose.
- Lasting Purpose – To Do went Paul Weeks, D.C. (Life U ’98). The award honors an individual who contributes time, talent and treasure to Life U and the chiropractic profession.
- Lasting Purpose – To Love went to Johnny Brown, D.C. (Life U ’01). The award honors the individual who exemplifies the highest level of pride and love for Life U.
- Lasting Purpose – To Serve went to Tony Ebel, D.C. The award honors the individual who has been a beacon for Life U in their service to their community and our profession.
- LIFEforce Will Not Stop Award went to B.J. Harman, D.C. (Life U ’80) and Mrs. Jackie Harman. The award honors LIFEforce tribe members who have stayed committed, shown strength and resilience and never stop educating and promoting Chiropractic.
- LifeForce Impact Award went to Deborah Little, D.C. (Life U ’05). The award honors a new LIFEforce Tribe member who has hit the ground running since they joined.
- Young Alumnus/a Award went to Michael Hollerbach, D.C. (Life U ’17). The award honors a young Life U alumnus/a who has graduated within the last 10 years for their outstanding professional and community achievements.
- Distinguished Alumnus/a: James “Doc” Eaton, D.C. (Life U ’92)
- Honors a Life University alumnus/a who has reached the pinnacle of success in his career and has brought credit to themselves and to Life University. The contributions do not need to be publicly renowned but should represent important creative effort or accomplishment with societal or educational value.
- Legacy Society Award went to Claudia Anrig, D.C. (Life U ’82) and Mr. Gary Janzen. The award honors individuals who have given to Life U through planned giving.
- Spirit of Philanthropy Award went to Darcy Anderson, D.C. (Life U ’89). The award honors an individual, family, association, corporation or foundation with a proven record of providing major, ongoing financial support and leadership to Life U. Their generosity encourages others to take leadership roles in philanthropy toward Life U.
- Lifetime Giving Award: Amie Bend, D.C. (Life U ’96) and Mr. Rich Giuli. The award honors donors who have given consistently and selflessly to Life U over the course of many years.
- Honorary Alumnus/a Award went to Patrick Lowe, D.C. The award honors a friend of Life U who has reached the pinnacle of their individual career and life success, including making a measurable difference in their profession, community and at Life U.
- Honorary University Advancement Team Award went to Dr. Thomas Fabisiak. The award honors a faculty or staff member who exemplifies his/her pride for Life U through assisting the advancement team and securing donations.
- 2022 Chiropractor of the Year went to Dr. Karen Mathiak (Life U ’84). The award goes to an individual who has made significant contributions to the chiropractic profession and leads the way for other doctors and patients. They exemplify Life U’s tradition of excellence and have brought credit to the University and their profession through professional achievements or humanitarian service.
- Lifetime Achievement Award went to Joe Dispenza, D.C. (Life U ’85). The award goes to an individual who exemplifies a lifetime of Lasting Purpose and dedication to the chiropractic profession and Life U.
- The Sunshine LIFE Award went to Mrs. Kathi Handt. The award goes to an individual who brings “sunshine” wherever they go.
For more information, visit life.edu.
