Life University conferred 208 degrees upon graduates from its College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies (CGUS) and College of Chiropractic (COC) in a combined commencement ceremony on June 18.
Seventy-one students earned undergraduate degrees, 25 earned master’s degrees and 112 earned LIFE’s flagship Doctor of Chiropractic degree.
The physically distanced ceremony was held at the Cobb Galleria Centre and was also livestreamed to viewers on the University’s YouTube page, which allowed family members, loved ones and fellow members of the LIFE community around the world to celebrate with the graduates.
Silja Rós Petursdottir was honored as the CGUS valedictorian and NeAziah Caba was the salutatorian, both of whom graduated summa cum laude.
For the COC, Rebecca Rose Oliveira was the valedictorian, Sarah Dawn Bate was salutatorian and Heidi Marie Webb was recognized for Chiropractic Philosophy Distinction, all three of whom graduated summa cum laude.
Six students were recognized at the ceremony for exemplifying Life University's Values. The Lasting Purpose Award was given to Andrea Y. Brooks (CGUS) and Holly Ann Simon (COC). Cheryl Blaxton (CGUS) and Jayda Catrice Williams (COC) received the Integrity Award. The Vitalism Award was given to Dina Fahmy (CGUS) and Fatih Velijoski (COC).
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
