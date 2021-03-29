Life University conferred 129 degrees upon graduates from its College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies and College of Chiropractic in a combined commencement ceremony on March 26.
Twenty-one students earned undergraduate degrees, eight earned master’s degrees and 100 earned LIFE’s flagship Doctor of Chiropractic degree. Three students were awarded both an undergraduate degree and a D.C., and three others earned their master’s degree and D.C.
The physically-distanced ceremony was held on campus with limited attendance and also livestreamed to viewers on the university’s YouTube page, which allowed family members, loved ones and fellow members of the LIFE community around the world to celebrate with the graduates during this momentous occasion in their lives.
Maverick Borges gave the CGUS valedictory address and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science during the ceremony. During his speech, Borges emphasized the resilience of his fellow graduates during this unprecedented time.
Sabrina Weaver, the COC valedictorian, gave a rousing valedictorian address that is sure to motivate her fellow Doctor of Chiropractic graduates as they enter the next step in their lives. In her address, Weaver also noted that she was turned down by many medical schools before finding Life University and Chiropractic, but she realized very soon that this is where she was meant to be.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
