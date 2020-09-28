Life University conferred 122 degrees upon two associate degree graduates, 43 bachelor's degree graduates, 14 master's degree graduates and 63 Doctor of Chiropractic graduates in a socially distanced ceremony held in the TIC Auditorium of its Center for Athletics and Sport Health Science on Sept. 25.
Martin Cortes gave the valedictorian address. He is originally from Chile and received his Bachelor of Business Administration. Prior to coming to Life University, he was a professional soccer player where he participated in the Chilean Youth National Team. During his time at LIFE, he has served as the vice president for the Campus Activities Board, treasurer of the Multicultural Student Association, captain of the men's soccer team and mentor for the STARS peer mentoring program.
Life University is a health sciences institution most known for its Doctor of Chiropractic program, the largest single-campus chiropractic program in the world.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
