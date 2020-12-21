Life University conferred 182 degrees upon one associate degree graduate, 33 bachelor's degree graduates, 18 master's degree graduates and 130 Doctor of Chiropractic graduates in two physically distanced ceremonies held at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Dec. 18.
LIFE's College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies graduation ceremony was held at 10 a.m. and was livestreamed to viewers from the university's YouTube page.
Commencement marks the culmination of years of study and preparation that have gone into these students obtaining their degrees from Life University. The presence of family and friends signifies the support, love and belief in these students that helped to make their graduations possible. LIFE chose to livestream the two ceremonies so that people from all over the U.S. and the world could participate, no matter where they were located.
Bastian Fischer gave the CGUS valedictory address. Fischer, who is originally from Germany, received Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science degree. He now plans to pursue LIFE's prestigious Doctor of Chiropractic degree and walk across the stage again in approximately three years.
During his speech, Fischer touched upon the significance of this achievement for all who were graduating in the Class of 2020, saying, "Every single one of us has the ability to change lives, whether it's your own or someone else's. [...] you have the ability to make an impact."
The LIFE College of Chiropractic graduation ceremony was held at 1:30 p.m. and was also livestreamed via YouTube.
The COC valedictorian was Ohio native Elisha Jones. He plans to return to his home state and practice alongside his father, Dr. Brian Jones, who owns Jones Chiropractic in the city of Elida. The pair will be joined by the younger Jones' fiancée, Kaitlin Bronk, who also graduated with her D.C. degree that day.
In his speech, Jones encouraged himself and his fellow graduates to strive to remain hopeful, and to share that hopefulness with their communities and future patients.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
