Life University will open its doors to prospective students and their guests on Saturday for Eagle Madness Undergraduate and Graduate Preview Day.
More than 60 people are registered for the event, which is open to students, parents, educators, counselors and advisors, according to Life University Director of Enrollment Events & Tours Diane Benson-Brown.
The agenda for Eagle Madness includes presentations from LIFE senior vice president of Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Gross, dean of the College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies Dr. Jana Holwick and dean of Students Dr. Janna Bredeson. Representatives from Admissions, Enrollment, Financial Aid and Student Services will also participate. The University’s COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing and the use of PPE will be adhered to throughout the day.
Most sessions will take place in The Commons, LIFE’s newest residence hall. Designated for first-year students only, The Commons is a physical example of a living-learning community created to encourage student integration and social collaboration. Located on the southwest side of campus, the building features approximately 100,000 square feet of living space for up to 360 residents as well as the Lyceum Dining Hall. Group gathering and study areas are located on each floor.
Eagle Madness is held every spring and fall, with the next event scheduled for Nov. 12-13. Similarly, LIFE Leadership Weekend is a preview event for prospective chiropractic students that takes place four times a year, including April 15-17 and July 22-24, 2021. Individual and group tours for prospective undergraduate, graduate and chiropractic students take place every week.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu/VisitLIFE.
