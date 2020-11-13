Life University announced that a new member has been elected to the University's Board of Trustees.
T. Fitz Johnson was appointed to the Board at its meeting on Oct. 15.
Life University's Board of Trustees comprise some of the greatest minds in chiropractic, finance, law and education. Their combined experience has helped build LIFE into a leader in vitalistic healthcare education.
Johnson holds a bachelor's degree from The Citadel Military College of South Carolina, a Master of Education from Troy University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law.
He currently owns and is the CEO of ASID Group International, which provides experienced professional services to foreign, U.S., state, metropolitan and local sectors. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees at WellStar Health System and is an active member of the Kentucky Bar Association. He is a retired U.S. Army Officer with nearly 22 years of service and is the former owner of the Atlanta Beat women's professional soccer franchise.
For more information, visit https://www.life.edu/about-pages/university-leadership/board-of-trustees/.
